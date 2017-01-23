Emirates to launch second US flight s...

Emirates to launch second US flight stopping in Europe

19 hrs ago

The Middle East's biggest airline is launching a new daily service between Dubai and Newark that will stop in the Greek capital, Athens. Emirates' new route announced Monday is its second to include a stopover in Europe, a move that could reinvigorate opposition to the Dubai government-backed carrier's growing operations in the U.S. Western carriers see trans-Atlantic routes as their turf.

