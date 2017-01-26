EFSA quits Brussels for Parma home; c...

EFSA quits Brussels for Parma home; commits to livestreaming

'Registered observers will still be able to attend the meetings but now they also have the option of following open sessions of the meetings on EFSA's website...' A©iStock The European Food safety Authority is moving open meetings back to its Parma Italy base after a year in Brussels failed to increase turn-outs. The EU's Italian-based central food science and safety agency will livestream key plenary meetings from Parma including the health claim-assessing Panel on Dietetic Products, Nutrition and Allergies on 4-6 April.

Chicago, IL

