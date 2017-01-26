Ed Sheeran's About to "Divide" Europe and Latin America

Following the release of his two new singles and the details of his new album , Ed Sheeran has now announced the first batch of tour dates in support of the record. The trek kicks off March 17 in Turin, Italy, and will travel through Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain before hitting Ed's native U.K. Those dates will wrap up May 2 at London's O2 arena, and then Ed heads to Latin America, where he'll perform in Chile, Peru and Argentina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.