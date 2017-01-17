Earthquake Reported in Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday morning, a representative from the Civil Protection Department confirmed on Italy's RAI TV. According to the country's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the epicenter of the quake was between L'Aquila and Rieti, the same area struck by a strong quake in August last year.
