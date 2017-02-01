Dureza disturbed by recent NPA offensives

PRESIDENTIAL Assistant for the Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dureza expressed alarm over the recent attacks and harassments allegedly conducted by the New People's Army amid the ongoing peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines and National Democratic Front that has been gaining momentum after the third round. "The unilateral ceasefire was precisely set in place to provide an enabling environment for the ongoing peace talks and also to secure the support of the stakeholders and the bigger public in understanding and supporting these unprecedented, although small but significant steps, for sustainable peace in the land," Dureza said in a press statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.