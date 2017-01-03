_Donde la luz es violeta / Where the ...

_Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet_: Entrevista con Xanath Caraza

Poet, and writer, XA¡nath Caraza, who is also one of our La Bloga contributors, has a new book of bilingual poetry entitled, _ Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet _ . I was able to catch up with Xanath to ask her a few questions about her new publication.

Chicago, IL

