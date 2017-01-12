Divided European Parliament to elect ...

Divided European Parliament to elect new president

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The European Parliament faces a stormy election for a new president on Jan. 17 after a long-standing coalition of pro-EU parties collapsed just as the crisis-hit bloc confronts a wave of eurosceptic populism. While there are at least seven contenders for the job, the main candidates are two Italians and a Belgian seeking to replace Martin Schulz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,940,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC