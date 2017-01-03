Deadly arctic blast snow storm that k...

Deadly arctic blast snow storm that killed dozens across Europe will hit the UK within DAYS

A deadly Arctic blast which has left a mounting death toll across Europe is heading to Britain as early as Wednesday, bringing snowfall and sub-zero temperators. Temperatures nearing -30C have claimed more than 30 lives across the continent in the past week, with even countries around the Mediterranean such as Greece, Italy and Turkey being paralysed by snow and ice.

