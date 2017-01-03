Deadly arctic blast snow storm that killed dozens across Europe will hit the UK within DAYS
A deadly Arctic blast which has left a mounting death toll across Europe is heading to Britain as early as Wednesday, bringing snowfall and sub-zero temperators. Temperatures nearing -30C have claimed more than 30 lives across the continent in the past week, with even countries around the Mediterranean such as Greece, Italy and Turkey being paralysed by snow and ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|1 hr
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC