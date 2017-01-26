Czech finance minister to transfer his businesses to trust fund, complain to EU
Jan 29 Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday he would transfer his assets a trust fund to comply with new conflict-of- interest legislation, but would also challenge the rules with the European Commission. Babis, the billionaire owner of more than 250 companies, entered parliament and government with his ANO movement in 2013 and is favoured to become prime minister after this October's election.
