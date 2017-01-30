Custom Chrome Show: Modified Harley

MOTOR BIKE EXPO SHOW in Verona/Italy attracts the best bikes of Italy and Europe - and this year was more international than ever before! In continuation of the "Custom Chrome International Bike Show Series" more than 68 bikes out of some 500 + customized motorcycles present were nominated for this show which is a co-operation between MOTOR BIKE EXPO VERONA and Custom Chrome Europe.

