Court mulls acquittal petition in British student's murder

" An appeals court in Florence is deliberating a bid for acquittal by the only defendant ultimately convicted of the 2007 murder in Perugia, Italy, of British university student Meredith Kercher. Rudy Hermann Guede, an Ivorian, is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder of Kercher, found stabbed in her bedroom in a house she shared with American student Amanda Knox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.