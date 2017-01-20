Court date set for Czech terror suspect

Court date set for Czech terror suspect

Read more: Radio Prague

The court appearance of the first Czech accused of seeking to prepare a terrorist attack has been set as February 8 in the west Bohemian city of PlzeAS. The 21-year-old was seized by Turkish police in January last year and was suspected of wishing to join Islamic State in Syria.

Chicago, IL

