Court date set for Czech terror suspect
The court appearance of the first Czech accused of seeking to prepare a terrorist attack has been set as February 8 in the west Bohemian city of PlzeAS. The 21-year-old was seized by Turkish police in January last year and was suspected of wishing to join Islamic State in Syria.
