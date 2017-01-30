Couple wed after meeting at bridal shop
AFTER years helping loved up brides find their perfect dress - one bridal shop owner found his perfect match working alongside him. Ramsey and Emma Soudah were married on Saturday, December 17, almost four years after Emma popped into Village Brides, Long Compton, to enquire about a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC