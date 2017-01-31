College searches for ‘divine’: Botticelli paintings travel from Italy to the Muscarelle
Muscarelle Museum of Art will be first location in the United States to house one of Sandro Botticelli's two paintings of an isolated Venus. COURTESY PHOTO / WM.EDU From Turin's Galleria Sabauda, one of artist Sandro Botticelli's two Venus paintings in the world will leave Italy to go on display for the first time in the United States.
