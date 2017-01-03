Cold Weather Alert Remains High In Italy, At Least Eight People Dead

At least eight people died in Italy, as a wave of cold kept sweeping the country with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfalls on Monday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. An 85-year-old woman was found suffering from severe hypothermia in her home, and later died in hospital, in the province of Chieti, in the central Abruzzo region, where temperatures reached minus 10 degrees Celsius during Sunday night, local media reported.

