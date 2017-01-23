Classic Italian food comes to Whittier via Ravello Bar & Grill

Those who went to Dattilo during its long reign as Whittier's destination, special occasion Italian restaurant, can be forgiven for doing a double take, or even a triple take, upon entering the new Ravello Bar & Grill. Where Dattilo had a certain edge of Las Vegas to its décor - all that Roman statuary, urns, fountains and copies of art works by the Dutch master Breughel are long gone - replaced with a clean, modern, understated elegance.

