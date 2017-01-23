Classic Italian food comes to Whittie...

Classic Italian food comes to Whittier via Ravello Bar & Grill

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Those who went to Dattilo during its long reign as Whittier's destination, special occasion Italian restaurant, can be forgiven for doing a double take, or even a triple take, upon entering the new Ravello Bar & Grill. Where Dattilo had a certain edge of Las Vegas to its décor - all that Roman statuary, urns, fountains and copies of art works by the Dutch master Breughel are long gone - replaced with a clean, modern, understated elegance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC