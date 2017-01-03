CIFF Selects opens with - Fire at Sea'

The 2017 CIFF Selects season of screenings at the Camden Opera House will open Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. "Fire at Sea" is presented in partnership with the Camden Conference and the opera house. The first documentary to ever win the top award at the Berlin International Film Festival, and recently shortlisted for a 2017 Academy Award, "Fire at Sea" takes place in Lampedusa, a once-peaceful Mediterranean island that has become a major entry point for African refugees into Europe.

