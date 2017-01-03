Catholic priest accused of being pimp and having orgies
Father Andrea Contin, who has a parish in Padua, Veneto, is being investigated by police who allegedly seized videos showing orgies on San Lazzaro church property, according to the Times . 'There were a lot of women hovering around him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|34 min
|Teddy
|4
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC