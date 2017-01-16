Cameroonian who exposed Italy's 'modern slavery' will be named a Knight of Italy's Order of Merit

It was a passion for football that made Cameroonian Yvan Sagnet want to pursue his studies in Turin, home to Italy's most famous club, Juventus. But once settled in the northern city, the telecomms graduate found himself driven by another cause: protecting migrant workers from ruthless exploitation in the farm fields of the country's south, often at the hands of organised crime.

