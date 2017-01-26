BT Italian Scandal: Criminal investigation launched
As BT has devalued it's Italian division to A 530 million, a criminal investigation has been launched by Italian authorities. An investigation has been launched into BT regarding the allegations of questionable accounting surrounding the Italian division of the company.
