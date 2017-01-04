Brickbat: The Tall Poppy

Brickbat: The Tall Poppy

Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

A teen in Turin, Italy, whose name wasn't released, was suspended from his school during the previous school year for 10 days after teachers found he had a thriving business bringing snacks and drinks to school to sell to other students. They recently found he was still at it and suspended him for another 15 days.

