Bl. Villana de Bottiti

Roman martyrology: In Florence, Italy, Blessed Villana, a mother, who, wore the habit of the Sisters of Penance of Santo Domingo and was distinguished by his assiduous meditation of Christ crucified, by the austerity of life and beg on the streets for the poor. Blessed Villana was the daughter of Andrew de'Botti, a Florentine merchant, and was born in 1332.

