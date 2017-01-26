Bl. Villana de Bottiti

Bl. Villana de Bottiti

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic.net

Roman martyrology: In Florence, Italy, Blessed Villana, a mother, who, wore the habit of the Sisters of Penance of Santo Domingo and was distinguished by his assiduous meditation of Christ crucified, by the austerity of life and beg on the streets for the poor. Blessed Villana was the daughter of Andrew de'Botti, a Florentine merchant, and was born in 1332.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC