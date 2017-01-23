Before NCAA ban, Harbaugh taking Michigan to Rome, Italy
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is taking his team to Italy before the NCAA ban on spring break sports trips goes into effect. The Wolverines will hold three spring practices at the training facility of soccer club AS Roma in Rome.
