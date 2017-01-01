Bacon, Eggs, Cheese - And Spaghetti? ...

Bacon, Eggs, Cheese - And Spaghetti? The Italian Twist On A Hangover Cure

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

On New Year's Day, Portland restaurant Ava Gene's will be serving brunch to the hungry and hung-over masses. And amidst the frittatas, French toast, and grits, there will be Chef Josh McFadden's own favorite: pasta carbonara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) 9 hr edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) 9 hr edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC