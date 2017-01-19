Avalanche buries hotel in central Ita...

Avalanche buries hotel in central Italy; deaths reported

An Italian official says a hotel in an earthquake-hit zone of central Italy has been buried by an avalanche, with reports of dead. Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.

