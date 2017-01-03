Auchan to sell Russian sweets in Italy

Auchan to sell Russian sweets in Italy

The deal includes 16 products, sold under private label brands Sladkiy Ostrov , Kazhdiy Den and Nasha Trapesa . The sweets will be sold in 66 Auchan hypermarkets, and Simply and Ipersimply supermarkets across 60 cities, including Milan, Verona, Piacenza and Torino.

