At least 1 dead, one missing after powerful quakes hit central Italy
Four major quakes hit central Italy on Wednesday, causing havoc in areas already struck by a series of seismic events last year, and by a wave of freezing weather in the last few days. At least one person died near the city of Teramo, and another went missing after an avalanche occurred near L'Aquila, both in the Abruzzo region, Ansa news agency reported.
