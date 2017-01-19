At least 1 dead, one missing after po...

At least 1 dead, one missing after powerful quakes hit central Italy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Four major quakes hit central Italy on Wednesday, causing havoc in areas already struck by a series of seismic events last year, and by a wave of freezing weather in the last few days. At least one person died near the city of Teramo, and another went missing after an avalanche occurred near L'Aquila, both in the Abruzzo region, Ansa news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC