Around Italy in 180 minutes with dbHK

11 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

From Timorasso to Vermentino Nero, Italy's little-known grape varieties had their moment to shine at a dinner hosted by the drinks business HK and VinoVeritas. Home to some of the world's oldest wine-producing regions in the world, Italy has basked in the adulation of wine consumers in the UK and the US for decades with its famous and not so famous grape varieties.

Chicago, IL

