Apple Planning to Open Flagship Store in Milan, Italy

Apple is planning to open a flagship retail store underneath Piazza del Liberty, or Liberty Square, in Milan, the most populous metropolitan area in Italy, according to preliminary guidelines approved by the city's planning department last month. The retail store will be developed by architecture firm Foster and Partners, who have partnered with Apple for several of its flagship retail stores around the world and its upcoming Campus 2 headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.