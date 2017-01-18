3 quakes shake Italy, isolating towns blanketed under snow

Three strong earthquakes shook central Italy in the space of an hour Wednesday, striking the same region that suffered a series of deadly quakes last year and further isolating towns that have been buried under more than 3 feet of snow for days. The first tremor, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, hit Montereale about 10:25 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.