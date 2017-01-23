3 dogs give avalanche rescuers hope

Italian emergency crews pulled three wiggling, white sheepdog puppies out Monday from under tons of snow and rubble at an avalanche-struck hotel, lifting spirits even as the search for 22 people still missing dragged on five days after the disaster. One more body was located, raising the death toll to seven, and the first survivors of the deadly avalanche were released from the hospital.

