2017 bumper year for exhibits in Italy

Rome, January 3 - There is something for everyone in the major art exhibitions planned for 2017, which present work by Picasso, Kandinsky, Depero, Modigliani, Mir, Marino Marini, the Impressionists and contemporary masters in venues across Italy. This year more than in the past the offering is inspired by 20th century and avant-garde art, while fans of contemporary art can look forward to 'Viva Arte Viva', the 57th edition of the International art exhibition otherwise known as the Biennale curated by Christine Macel, which opens in Venice in May. This year the exhibition season begins earlier than usual with 'Da Hayez a Boldini.

