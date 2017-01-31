2 former railway execs convicted in f...

2 former railway execs convicted in freight train explosion

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Two former railway executives have been convicted in the 2009 derailment of a freight train loaded with gas that set off an explosion that collapsed five buildings and killed 32 people in the town of Viareggio. A judge in the Tuscan town of Lucca on Tuesday convicted former Italian State Railways CEO Mauro Moretti and the former chairman of the railway subsidiary RFI, Michele Mario Elia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC