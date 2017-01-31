2 former railway execs convicted in freight train explosion

Two former railway executives have been convicted in the 2009 derailment of a freight train loaded with gas that set off an explosion that collapsed five buildings and killed 32 people in the town of Viareggio. A judge in the Tuscan town of Lucca on Tuesday convicted former Italian State Railways CEO Mauro Moretti and the former chairman of the railway subsidiary RFI, Michele Mario Elia.

