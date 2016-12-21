Vivendi CEO slated to meet Consob Ita...

Vivendi CEO slated to meet Consob Italian markets regulators on Friday -sources

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Dec 21 Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine will meet Consob Italian market regulators in Rome on Friday, following complaints lodged by Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said two sources close to the matter. Since revealing a 3 percent stake in Mediaset last week, Vivendi has rapidly tightened its grip on the Milan-based TV company, becoming the group's second biggest investor after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family.

