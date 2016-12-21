VIU professor offers guided tour of F...

VIU professor offers guided tour of Florence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Nanaimo News Bulletin

Vancouver Island University is launching a program called Adventures in Mind - not for students, but specially designed for anyone who has a burning desire to explore the history and culture of Florence with a knowledgeable guide from VIU. Adventures in Mind is a 22-day immersion in art, architecture, literature and philosophy, covering the works of such figures as Dante, Giotto, Donatello, Brunelleschi, Masaccio, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Gentileschi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC