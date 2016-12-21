VIU professor offers guided tour of Florence
Vancouver Island University is launching a program called Adventures in Mind - not for students, but specially designed for anyone who has a burning desire to explore the history and culture of Florence with a knowledgeable guide from VIU. Adventures in Mind is a 22-day immersion in art, architecture, literature and philosophy, covering the works of such figures as Dante, Giotto, Donatello, Brunelleschi, Masaccio, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Gentileschi.
