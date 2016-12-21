Vatican gallery reopens after seven-year restoration

The Braccio Nuovo Gallery in Rome, Italy, contains 140 sculptures and will be open to the public beginning Wednesday December 21. Photo courtesy of the Vatican Museums VATICAN CITY One of the jewels in the Vatican Museums will reopen to the public after a $2.4 million makeover to make it earthquake resistant. The Braccio Nuovo Gallery, located inside the vast museums complex, is filled with stunning marble busts and statues dating back to the height of the Roman Empire.

