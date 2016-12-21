UPDATE 1-Italy's bailout fund makes offer for small banks' bad loans: sources
Dec 29 Italian bank bailout fund Atlante has presented an offer for two-thirds of the 3.7 billion euros of gross problematic loans of three small banks that were rescued last year, two sources close to the matter said. The move should help facilitate the sale of the banks - Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti - to bigger rival and Italy's fifth-largest lender UBI.
