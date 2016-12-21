UPDATE 1-Italy's bailout fund makes o...

UPDATE 1-Italy's bailout fund makes offer for small banks' bad loans: sources

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 Italian bank bailout fund Atlante has presented an offer for two-thirds of the 3.7 billion euros of gross problematic loans of three small banks that were rescued last year, two sources close to the matter said. The move should help facilitate the sale of the banks - Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti - to bigger rival and Italy's fifth-largest lender UBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC