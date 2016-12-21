Three Proseccos that add sparkle to all your parties

Val DA'oca Prosecco on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at the Times Union in Colonie, N.Y. Val DA'oca Prosecco on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at the Times Union in Colonie, N.Y. Give yourself a gift this holiday season: Buy a case of Prosecco and make sure there's always a bottle in the fridge. There are a few reasons for this, starting with the fact that sparkling wines are by definition more festive than their still counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.