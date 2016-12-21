Three Proseccos that add sparkle to a...

Three Proseccos that add sparkle to all your parties

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Val DA'oca Prosecco on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at the Times Union in Colonie, N.Y. Val DA'oca Prosecco on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at the Times Union in Colonie, N.Y. Give yourself a gift this holiday season: Buy a case of Prosecco and make sure there's always a bottle in the fridge. There are a few reasons for this, starting with the fact that sparkling wines are by definition more festive than their still counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC