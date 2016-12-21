Three killed in Italian Riviera yacht...

Three killed in Italian Riviera yacht blaze

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Three people died after being trapped inside a yacht harboured on the Italian Riviera when it caught fire on Thursday, firefighters said. Firemen extinguish a blaze that spread at dawn aboard a yacht moored at the Marina of Loano, near Savona in Liguria, northwest Italy, in a picture released by the Italian firefighters Vigili del Fuoco press office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC