Three killed in Italian Riviera yacht blaze

Three people died after being trapped inside a yacht harboured on the Italian Riviera when it caught fire on Thursday, firefighters said. Firemen extinguish a blaze that spread at dawn aboard a yacht moored at the Marina of Loano, near Savona in Liguria, northwest Italy, in a picture released by the Italian firefighters Vigili del Fuoco press office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.