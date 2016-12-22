The Wall Street Journal: Berlin truck attack: Police hunt for Tunisian asylum seeker as prime sus...
Anis Amri, a Tunisian migrant whom authorities previously investigated for suspected terror ties and tried to deport, became Germany's most wanted man as the new prime suspect in the capital's deadly truck attack. German authorities have issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri, a 23-year-old Tunisian.
