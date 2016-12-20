The Latest: Germany relieved at apparent death of suspect

Italian police cordon off an area around a body after a shootout between police and a man in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood, Italy, early Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti says the man killed in an early-hours shootout in Milan is "without a shadow of doubt" the Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri.

