The Latest: 3 arrested in Tunisia lin...

The Latest: 3 arrested in Tunisia linked to Berlin suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Armed police officers stand behind concrete blocks for protection near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, after Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was shot in Milan, Italy. less Armed police officers stand behind concrete blocks for protection near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, after Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin ... more A thermical blanket covers a body moments after a shootout between police and a man near a train station in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood, Italy, early Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC