Takashi Makino's Cinema Concret at Empty Gallery in Tin Wan.
Stephen Cheng's 'black cube' gallery asks visitors to a new multimedia exhibition to put on a virtual reality headset, hold out their hands and wait to receive a warm prickly vegetable Remember Trust Falls? There has always been a hint of that once-popular team building game when you enter Stephen Cheng's Empty Gallery and start groping your way around. The "black cube" gallery - where the minimum amount of lighting is reserved for showing art rather than aiding navigation - has just upped the ante.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
