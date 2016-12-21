Takashi Makino's Cinema Concret at Empty Gallery in Tin Wan.

Stephen Cheng's 'black cube' gallery asks visitors to a new multimedia exhibition to put on a virtual reality headset, hold out their hands and wait to receive a warm prickly vegetable Remember Trust Falls? There has always been a hint of that once-popular team building game when you enter Stephen Cheng's Empty Gallery and start groping your way around. The "black cube" gallery - where the minimum amount of lighting is reserved for showing art rather than aiding navigation - has just upped the ante.

