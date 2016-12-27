Planned Mass in Italy for reputed Montreal mobster is scrapped after outcry

Rocco Sollecito, a reputed Mafia leader in Montreal who was murdered last May, was denied a public commemoration Mass in Italy on Tuesday due to his infamy. An archbishop and a local police chief forced the cancellation of the mass in Grumo Appula, a small town of Sollecito's roots, part of the larger metropolitan area of the city of Bari, in southern Italy.

