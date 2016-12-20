One woman injured as result of blast ...

One woman injured as result of blast at military plant in Central Italy

A blast hit on Thursday a military plant in the central Italian town of Baiano Di Spoleto leaving at least one person injured, Sputnik reported. A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured by the explosion and sent to a hospital the RaiNews24 media outlet reported.

