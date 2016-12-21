New PM Gentiloni aims to unite 'lacer...

New PM Gentiloni aims to unite 'lacerated' Italy

Italy's new prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni, said on Thursday that he aimed to restore unity and cohesion following a divisive referendum, and continue the economic reforms begun by his predecessor, Matteo Renzi. Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gestures as he holds a traditional end-year press conference in Rome, Italy December 29, 2016.

