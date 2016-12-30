New Aermacchi M-345 prototype complet...

New Aermacchi M-345 prototype completes first flight

Yesterday

A prototype of Leonardo-Finmeccanica's Aermacchi M-345 High Efficiency Trainer military aircraft took its first flight during a recent test. The 30-minute flight took place on Dec. 29 at the Venegono Superiore airfield in Varese, Italy.

Chicago, IL

