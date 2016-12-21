Man held for possible link to Berlin ...

Man held for possible link to Berlin attack

Anis Amri , the Tunisian suspect of the Berlin Christmas market attack, is seen in this photo taken from security cameras at the Milan Central Train Station in downtown Milan, Italy December 23, 2016, hours before he was shot dead after pulling a gun on police during a routine check. Photo Courtesy: Italian Police.Polizia di Stato Press Office/ Reuters German authorities detained a Tunisian man who may have been involved in last week's attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people died, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

