Mafia Mass priest holed up at home
Bari, December 27 - A Puglia priest who unsuccessfully tried to hold a Mass in memory of a Canadian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss killed in Quebec in May was holed up in his house and refusing to talk to journalists after the local bishop cancelled the service Tuesday. An aide to the priest told the media Father Michele Delle Foglie would shortly express his official position on the case, which has caused controversy in Italy.
