Lugnola - Configni - RietirnrnLugnola is a country of historical and geographical region of Sabina, on the border with Umbria, in the municipality of Configni, in the province of Rieti. It is situated on a hill, about 430 m.s.l.m., right on the border between Lazio and Umbria.

